IGNOU extends entry submission deadline for Student Innovation Award-2021

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for receiving entries for the Student Innovation Award-2021. The interested students of IGNOU who have developed something innovative can now submit their applications in the prescribed form by October 15.

The prescribed application format and guidelines for submitting entries can be downloaded from the IGNOU website – .ignou.ac.in or can be accessed at sites.google.com/ignou.ac.in/navrieti/sia-2021.

Giving details about the awards, Dr Oum Prakash Sharma, Director, NCIDE said that IGNOU students, who have developed something new and innovative, can apply for the Student Innovation Award -2021 on the prescribed application form.

The National Centre for Innovation in Distance Education (NCIDE) at IGNOU had instituted the scheme of student innovation awards for the first time in 2018. Since then, awards are given every year to the best three innovators on the foundation day of the University. The selected best three entries are awarded the trophies, certificates, and cash prizes of Rs 10,000, Rs. 7,000 and Rs. 5,000 respectively