scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

IGNOU extends deadline to submit TEE form to November 15

The last date to submit exam form for TEE has been extended to November 15, without late fees. The candidate can register online at the official website of IGNOU– ignou.ac.in or exam.ignou.ac.in.

ignou.ac.in, exam.ignou.ac.in, IGNOU, IGNOU December 2022 TEE, IGNOU December 2022 term end examination, IGNOU December 2022 term end exam deadline, IGNOU deadline extended, IGNOU TEE deadline extended, IGNOU December 2022 TEE deadline extendedIGNOU December 2022 TEE: Students will have to pay a late fee of Rs 1100 plus Rs 200 per course. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/ Representative Image)

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today extended the deadline for online submission of examination form for the term-end examination (TEE) to November 15 till 12 am. Candidates can register online at the official website of IGNOU– ignou.ac.in or exam.ignou.ac.in.

November 15 is the last date to register without late fees. The last date for online submission with late fees is November 25. Candidates can apply with late fee from November 16 to 25 up to 12 am.

 

Students will have to pay a late fee of Rs 1100 plus Rs 200 per course.

Earlier the deadline was extended till November 10. As per the schedule released by the varsity, the term end exams will begin on December 2 and end on January 5, 2023. The datesheet is subject to change due to special circumstances.

Read |IGNOU, CHD and ICCR to offer Basic Hindi Awareness programme for foreign nationals

The exam will be conducted in two shifts– the morning shift will begin at 10 am and end at 1 pm, the afternoon shift will begin at 2 pm and end at 5 pm.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 10, 2022: Why you should read ‘Extradition Treaty’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key- November 10, 2022: Why you should read ‘Extradition Treaty’ or ...
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...Premium
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...Premium
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll frontPremium
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll front

Meanwhile, IGNOU has also extended the deadline for term-end examination assignment submission to November 30. Candidates who do not submit the required assignments or projects will not be allowed to appear for the exams.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-11-2022 at 08:57:14 pm
Next Story

T20 World Cup: Why old-school Team India is out of depth in the modern game

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 10: Latest News
Advertisement