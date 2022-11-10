IGNOU extends deadline to submit TEE form to November 15

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today extended the deadline for online submission of examination form for the term-end examination (TEE) to November 15 till 12 am. Candidates can register online at the official website of IGNOU– ignou.ac.in or exam.ignou.ac.in.

November 15 is the last date to register without late fees. The last date for online submission with late fees is November 25. Candidates can apply with late fee from November 16 to 25 up to 12 am.

The last date for online submission of examination form for the Term-end Examination, December, 2022 without late fee has been extended till 15th November, 2022 – 12:00 am pic.twitter.com/nFdjAYjE6s — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) November 10, 2022

Students will have to pay a late fee of Rs 1100 plus Rs 200 per course.

Earlier the deadline was extended till November 10. As per the schedule released by the varsity, the term end exams will begin on December 2 and end on January 5, 2023. The datesheet is subject to change due to special circumstances.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts– the morning shift will begin at 10 am and end at 1 pm, the afternoon shift will begin at 2 pm and end at 5 pm.

Meanwhile, IGNOU has also extended the deadline for term-end examination assignment submission to November 30. Candidates who do not submit the required assignments or projects will not be allowed to appear for the exams.