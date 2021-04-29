IGNOU extends deadline to submit assignments for TEE June 2021

Candidates of all courses can submit their assignments on or before May 31. File photo.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today extended the last date of assignment submission for IGNOU TEE June 2021. The date has been postponed to May 31, as per the notice on the official website of IGNOU. Candidates of all courses can submit their assignments on or before May 31.

The official notification of IGNOU states “The last date for submission of Assignment for the term-end examination, June 2021, both online and offline (physical) submission, has been extended up to May 31, 2021.”

The IGNOU also tweeted the information through its official Twitter handle.

The last date for submission of Assignments has been extended till 31st May 2021 for TEE June 2021 pic.twitter.com/vu4PqnYS9g — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) April 29, 2021

“The last date for submission of project reports/fieldwork journal/dissertation, etc., for term-end examination, June 2021- both online and offline (physical) submission shall be May 31, 2021,” the notification added.

The IGNOU has also scheduled the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) examination from June 15 onwards The examination will conclude on July 19 for the academic semester 2020-21. The UG and PG examination for IGNOU will be conducted in two sessions, morning and evening.

The open university has also extended the January 2021 session application deadline. The new deadline for the submission of the application form is April 30. Interested and eligible candidates can register for various courses through the official website of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.