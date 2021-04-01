IGNOU extends deadline for January 2021 admission

IGNOU admission 2021: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the January admission 2021 for the UG and PG courses till April 15. Interested candidates who want to take admission for various UG and PG programs can apply online at ignou.ac.in or through the online admission portal ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

The extension is not applicable for certificate and semester based programmes. The re-registration process of the next academic year for the existing students is now closed. The last date for re-registration was on March 31, 2021.

How to apply for January 2021 admission:

Step 1: Visit the official website ignou.ac.in or direct admission portal ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

Step 2: Register and fill up the admission form with the necessary credentials

Step 3: Upload the relevant scanned documents.

Step 4: Pay admission fee, submit.

Step 5: Take a printout of the confirmation document for further use.

With that, IGNOU has also extended the assignment submission deadline. Students of any program can now submit their assignment until April 30, 2021.