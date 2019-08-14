IGNOU extends date for July session forms

IGNOU July admissions 2019: The last date of submission of online and offline admission forms, for all programmes for July session has been further extended. The candidates can submit their forms till August 27 through the website — onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in.

The scheme of fee exemption to the SC/ST students would also be effective in July 2019 admission cycle for all academic programmes at the certificate level (advanced, under-graduate and post-graduate; all academic programmes at diploma level (advanced, under-graduate and post-graduate) which are not part of undergraduate and master levels academic programme; Bachelor Preparatory Programmes (BPP); freshly registered in BDP (B.A.,B.Com,B.Sc.); freshly registered in BSW, BTS, BLIS and BCA.

The first time applicants are advised to click the available programme tab on the homepage of the online admission system and select the desired programme and carefully read the details of programme including eligibility criteria, fee details, duration, etc.

Programmes offered

Master’s degrees

Online mode: Master of Computer Applications (MCA); Master of Science (Food Nutrition); MA (Rural Development); Master of Science (Counselling and Family Therapy); Master of Tourism and Travel Management (MTTM); MA (English); MA (Hindi); Master of Social Work (MSW); Master of Social Work (Counseling); MA (Philosophy); MA (Economics); MA (History); MA (Political Science); MA (Public Administration); MA (Sociology); MA (Gandhi & Peace Studies); MA (Psychology); Master of Library and Information Science (MLIS); MA (Anthropology); MA (Development Studies); MA( Adult Education); MA (Gender & Development Studies); MA (Women and Gender Studies); MA (Distance Education); Master of Commerce (M.Com); MA (Translation Studies)

Offline mode: MA (Education)*; M.Com (F&T)*; M.Com (BP&CG)*; and M.Com (MA&FS)* in collaboration with the Institute of Chartered Accountants Of India, Institute of Company Secretaries of India and Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

Bachelor’s degrees

Online mode: Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA); Bachelor of Social Work (BSW); Bachelor of Library and Information Science (BLIS); Bachelor of Arts (BA); Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com); Bachelor of Science (B.Sc).

Offline mode: B.Com (A&F)*; B.Com(CA&A)* and B.Com (F&CA)* in collaboration with the Institute of Chartered Accountants Of India, Institute of Company Secretaries of India and Institute of Cost Accountants of India: BBA (Retailing).

IGNOU admissions 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘entrance exam’ under ‘Register online’ on the main tab

Step 3: A PDF will open, click on ‘online registration form’

Step 4: Click on ‘register yourself’

Step 5: Click on ‘Declaration’ then ‘I agree and proceed’

Step 6: Fill form

Step 7: Make Payment.