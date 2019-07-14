IGNOU extends date for submission of forms for certificate programmes for July 2019

The last date of submission of online and offline admission forms, for all certificate programmes for July 2019 session has been extended. The candidates can submit their forms till July 31, 2019 through the website onlineadmission .ignou.ac.in.

Also, the last date of submission of online and offline re-registration form for all programmes for July 2019 session has been further extended upto July 31, 2019. The certificate programmes on offer include Advanced and Post Graduate certificates as well.

Online mode of application:

Advanced certificate in Power Distribution Management; Information Security.

PG certificate in adult education; Cyber Law; Patent Practice; Bangla-Hindi Translation; Malayalam-Hindi Translation; Agriculture Policy; Gandhi and Peace Studies; Information & Assistive Technologies for the Instructors of Visually Impaired; Geoinformatics; Acupuncture; Climate Change.

Certificate in Visual Arts-Painting; Applied Arts; Performing Arts- Theatre Arts; Hindustani Music; Karnataka Music; Bharatanatyam; Arabic Language; French Language; Russian Language; Disaster Management; Environmental Studies; NGO Management; Business Skills; Teaching English; Functional English(basic level); Urdu Language; HIV & Family Education.

Social Work & Criminal Justice System; Health Care Waste Management; Newborn & Infant Nursing; Maternal & Child Health Nursing; Home Based Health Care; Community Radio; Tourism Studies; Food & Nutrition; Nutrition & Child Care; Rural Development; Sericulture; Organic Farming; Water Harvesting & Management; Poultry Farming; Beekeeping; Human Rights; Consumer Protection; Co-operation, Cooperative Law & Business Laws; Anti Human Trafficking; International Humanitarian Law; Information Technology; Guidance; Communication & IT Skills; Laboratory Techniques; Teaching of Primary School Mathematics; Value Education; Energy Technology Management; Competency in Power Distribution; Library & Information Sciences; Life and Thought of Dr.B.R.Ambedkar; First Aid; Tribal Studies; Japanese Language; Korean Language & Culture; Spanish Language & Culture; German Language; Fashion Design; General Duty Assistance; Geriatric Care Assistance; Phlebotomy Assistance; Home Health Assistance.

Offline mode of application:

Certificate in Community Health

Applicants willing to apply for the offline programme may download the relevant prospectus from the website and submit the filled-in application along with relevant documents and fee at the regional centre.

