IGNOU extends date for July session forms

IGNOU July admissions 2019: The last date of submission of online and offline admission forms, for all programmes for July session at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has been further extended except Bachelors in Computer Application (BCA), Masters in Computer Application (MCA), and MTTM (Master of Tourism & Travel Management). The candidates can submit their forms till September 30 through the website — onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in.

“The last date of submission of Online and Offline admission form for all UG programmes except BCA, all PG programmes except MCA and MTTM (Master of Tourism & Travel Management), and Diploma Programmes for July, 2019 session has been further extended upto 30th September, 2019.” “Please note that the extension of the last date is applicable only for Post Graduate (except MCA and MTTM), Under Graduate (except BCA) and Diploma Programmes. The last date for Certificate and Semester Based Programme (MCA, BCA and MTTM) has not been extended,” read the official notification.

Programmes offered

Master’s degrees

Online mode: Master of Computer Applications (MCA); Master of Science (Food Nutrition); MA (Rural Development); Master of Science (Counselling and Family Therapy); Master of Tourism and Travel Management (MTTM); MA (English); MA (Hindi); Master of Social Work (MSW); Master of Social Work (Counseling); MA (Philosophy); MA (Economics); MA (History); MA (Political Science); MA (Public Administration); MA (Sociology); MA (Gandhi & Peace Studies); MA (Psychology); Master of Library and Information Science (MLIS); MA (Anthropology); MA (Development Studies); MA( Adult Education); MA (Gender & Development Studies); MA (Women and Gender Studies); MA (Distance Education); Master of Commerce (M.Com); MA (Translation Studies)

Offline mode: MA (Education)*; M.Com (F&T)*; M.Com (BP&CG)*; and M.Com (MA&FS)* in collaboration with the Institute of Chartered Accountants Of India, Institute of Company Secretaries of India and Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

Bachelor’s degrees Online mode: Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA); Bachelor of Social Work (BSW); Bachelor of Library and Information Science (BLIS); Bachelor of Arts (BA); Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com); Bachelor of Science (B.Sc).

Offline mode: B.Com (A&F)*; B.Com(CA&A)* and B.Com (F&CA)* in collaboration with the Institute of Chartered Accountants Of India, Institute of Company Secretaries of India and Institute of Cost Accountants of India: BBA (Retailing).

IGNOU admissions 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘entrance exam’ under ‘Register online’ on the main tab

Step 3: A PDF will open, click on ‘online registration form’

Step 4: Click on ‘register yourself’

Step 5: Click on ‘Declaration’ then ‘I agree and proceed’

Step 6: Fill form

Step 7: Make Payment.