IGNOU extends BEd, BSc Nursing entrance exam application deadline

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the application deadline for BEd and BSc Nursing (Post Basic) entrance exam for January 2022 session. Interested applicants can now apply till April 24 at the official website – ignou.ac.in.

“With the approval of the Competent Authority, the last date for registration of BEd and BSc Nursing (Post Basic) entrance exam for January 2022 session is hereby extended upto April 24, 2022,” the official notification reads.

The entrance test for both the courses will be held all over the country on May 8, 2022 (Sunday).

Extension of last date for submission of form for B.Ed./ BSC Nursing Entrance Exams pic.twitter.com/bHnlXa35yv — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) April 16, 2022

For BSc Nursing, interested candidates should have a diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) with a minimum of two years of experience in the profession after Registered Nurse and Registered Midwife (RNRM). Or, they can have a diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) with a minimum of five years of experience in the profession after RNRM.

To be eligible for BEd programme, the candidate should have at least 50 per cent marks either in the bachelor’s degree and /or in the master’s degree in Sciences/Social Sciences/ Commerce/ Humanities. Bachelor’s in engineering or technology with specialisation in Science and Mathematics with 55 per cent marks or any other qualifications equivalent is needed.

Candidates should also be trained in-service teachers in elementary education and they must have completed a NCTE recognised teacher education programme through face-to face mode.