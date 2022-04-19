IGNOU extends assignment submission deadline for TEE December 2021, June 2022 sessions

IGNOU TEE December 2021 and June 2022 assignment submission date extended: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for the submission of assignments, for IGNOU term-end exam (TEE) for December 2021 and June 2022. Candidates can check the official notice regarding the extension of assignment submission date on the official website of IGNOU — ignou.ac.in.

The assignment submission date for December 2021 TEE has been extended till April 30, 2022, and the assignment submission date for June 2022 TEE has been extended to May 15, 2022.

IGNOU conducted the December 2021 term-end examinations for various academic programmes from March 4 to April 11, 2022. The exams were held in 800 examination centres set up across the globe, including 19 overseas centres and 89 centres in jails for jail inmates. As per university data, a total of 6,76,790 students had applied to appear in the TEE December 2021.

Meanwhile, the university has also extended the last date to apply for entrance exams of BEd and BSc Nursing courses till April 24, 2022. The entrance exam for admissions to the IGNOU BSc nursing and BEd courses will be held on May 8, 2022.