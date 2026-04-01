IGNOU extends assignment submission deadline for GOAL, EVBB June 2026 TEE

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced an extension of the last date for submission of assignments for the June 2026 Term End Examinations (TEE). The decision applies to students enrolled in both Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes, including GOAL and EVBB.
According to an official notification issued by the university the deadline for submitting assignments has been extended to April 30, 2026.
As per the notification, students are required to submit both hard copies and soft copies of their assignments. The university has clarified that the extended deadline is applicable to all students across ODL and online modes enrolled in GOAL and EVBB programmes.
GOAL (Guyana Online Academy of Learning) and EVBB (E-VidyaBharati) are online education initiatives offered by IGNOU, particularly for international students.
IGNOU has maintained that the submission process remains unchanged. While hard copies are to be sent to the designated centres, soft copies can be uploaded through the prescribed online portals. Students are also advised to check course-specific portals for any additional instructions as updated on the official website.
Step 1: Visit the official LMS portal of IGNOU at lms.ignouonline.ac.in.
Step 2: Log in using your Enrollment Number as the username and the password sent to your registered email ID.
Step 3: On the Learner Home Page, click on “My Courses” from the dashboard.
Step 4: Select the relevant course for which you want to submit the assignment. Use the “All” filter to view all registered subjects.
Step 5: Scroll down to the end of the course page and click on the “Assignment” section.
Step 6: Click on the “Add Submission” button.
Step 7: Upload your assignment by either browsing your device or dragging and dropping the file. Ensure it is a single handwritten scanned PDF (size usually limited under 10 MB).
Step 8: Click on “Save Changes” to upload the file.
Step 9: Review your uploaded file carefully, then click on “Submit Assignment”.
Step 10: Tick the declaration checkbox and click “Continue” to confirm submission.
Step 11: Check that the status shows “Submitted for grading” to ensure successful submission.
The notice further emphasises that this extension is final, and students should ensure timely submission to avoid any issues. Assignments must be submitted to the respective Assignment Section, following the existing guidelines already shared by the university.
The university has cautioned that assignments submitted after April 30, 2026, may not be accepted.