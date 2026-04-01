IGNOU extends assignment submission deadline for GOAL, EVBB June 2026 TEE

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced an extension of the last date for submission of assignments for the June 2026 Term End Examinations (TEE). The decision applies to students enrolled in both Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes, including GOAL and EVBB.

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According to an official notification issued by the university the deadline for submitting assignments has been extended to April 30, 2026.

As per the notification, students are required to submit both hard copies and soft copies of their assignments. The university has clarified that the extended deadline is applicable to all students across ODL and online modes enrolled in GOAL and EVBB programmes.