IGNOU extends assignment submission date for TEE December 2022; online application starts

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today extended the assignment submission date for IGNOU TEE December 2022. The new schedule for assignment submission of the term end examination has now been uploaded on the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

According to the new schedule, candidates now have time till October 31 to submit their assignments. To check the announcements, candidates have to first visit the official IGNOU website and then click on the notice link present under the ‘news and announcements’ header on the home page.

“With the approval of the Competent Authority, the last date for submission of assignments (both in hard copy and soft copy) for Term-end-Examination, December-2022 has been further extended upto 31st October, 2022,” the official IGNOU notice stated.

In addition to this, the last date for online application of TEE December 2022 exam has also been revealed. Candidates now have time till October 31 to submit their online application forms. Candidates have to submit Rs 200 as the application fee, and the late fees is Rs 1100.

The varsity has also added that the university will try to accommodate the students in the examination centre opted by them. (In case, the sitting at the centre has exhausted, student may choose the nearest/alternate exam centre under the jurisdiction of the same Regional Centre). However, university has clarified that it has the right to shift the students from one exam centre to another exam centre due to Covid-19 Protocols or any other unavoidable reason.