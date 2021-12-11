IGNOU extends assignment submission deadline for TEE December 2021

The India Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for online submission of project/dissertation/fieldwork journals/internship reports for the December 2021 Term End Examination. Students can now submit their assignment till December 31, 2021.

The university has extended the deadline multiple times. Earlier the last date to submit project work was till October 31 which was extended till November 30, 2021. Students can submit their project works online at ignou.ac.in

Meanwhile, the varsity has also released a tentative exam schedule for TEE December 2021. As per the schedule, the exams will begin on January 20, 2022. The exams will be conducted in two shifts – the morning shift will begin at 10 am and end end at 1 pm while the afternoon shift will be held between 2 pm to 5 pm.

The varsity has also released a list of programmes/ courses for which the exam will be of objective type ( MCQ pattern).

IGNOU had earlier extended the validity of registration for students whose registration ended in June 2021 and have not completed any of the evaluation components, i.e. practical examination of lab courses, assignments, projects, dissertation, internship and thesis.

The validity has been extended till December 2021 as a special case in view of the nationwide COVID-19 pandemic situation. This extension of the programme will also be available to all students whose maximum programme validity expired in TEE June 2020, December 2020 or June 2021.