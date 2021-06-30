IGNOU extends assignment, form submission dates for TEE exams

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Wednesday further extended the last date for submitting exam forms, assignments, project reports for term-end examinations (TEE). Today was the last date to submit the forms. The students can submit online exam form for TEE till July 9.

Meanwhile, IGNOU has extended the last date of the online/ physical submission of the assignments for the Term-end Examination, June 2021 upto July 15. Similarly, the online or physical submission of project reports, dissertation, internship, field work journal, etc. for the TEE is July 15.

To submit assignments, stundets are required to login at the official website with their enrollment numbers, programme names, and dates of birth.

The submission for the online exam form opened on May 17. The prescribed fee of Rs 200 must be paid per course (both theory and practical/lab courses). Interested candidates can visit exam.ignou.ac.in for further details.

Moreover, the varsity has recently introduced three new programmes including PG programme in Urdu, PG diploma in development communication and Master of Arts Jyotish progamme.