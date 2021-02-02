IGNOU extends application submission dates for December TEE 2020 with late fee

IGNOU December TEE 2020: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has further extended the application process submission dates for the December term-end (TEE) examination. The candidates can apply till February 4 with a late fee of Rs 1000. The application process is open at ignou.ac.in.

The admit card of the TEE 2020 has also been released, the candidates can download it through the official website. The exam will be held in February, the dates will be announced soon. “Efforts will be made to allot the exam centre of your choice. However, sittings available at each exam centres is limited hence it is advisable to fill the exam without waiting for the last date. In case the sitting at the exam centre of your choice has exhausted, you may please opt for the alternate exam centre from the list of centres available in the link,” as per official notice.

Further, the students who applied to appear in the term-end exam, June (held in September) but could not appear in any or all the courses will automatically be permitted to appear in the term-end exam, December (to be held in February 2021).

Meanwhile, the re-registration process for January 2021 session has also been extended to February 15. Those who have cleared exams held for past semester or term-end exam need to register again for the next session.