IGNOU extends application submission date for June term-end exams

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will accept the applications for the June 2019 term-end examination form till April 30, 2019. Earlier, the date was fixed till April 22 but it has now been extended. Students can access guidelines and instructions for filling up the form through the link; exam.ignou.ac.in.

Advertising

As per a statement released by IGNOU officials, the students submitting the form may note that the examination centre will be in the regional centre city only. The candidates have to pay exam fees Rs 150 for each course.

IGNOU June term end exam form: Steps to submit

Step 1 – Visit the official website for IGNOU.

Step 2 – On the homepage, click on the Term End Exam form link.

Advertising

Step 3 – Read the instruction written carefully. On the space provided enter your programme code, enrolment number and select the mode of payment and login.

Step 4 – Enter date of birth, gender, and preferred exam centre code. Select the course codes for which you will appear from the dropdown.

Step 5 – Submit the form and pay examination fee in online mode.

Once you submit the examination form, remember to take an acknowledgement with control number on the screen.