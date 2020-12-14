IGNOU extends application process submission dates for December TEE 2020

Apply till December 31. File

IGNOU December TEE 2020: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the application process submission dates for the December term-end (TEE) examination. The last date for online submission of forms was December 15, which has now been extended till December 31. The last date for submission of projects/ internship/ field-work journals, etc through online/ offline mode also gets extended till December-end. The candidates can apply through the website- ignou.ac.in.

The term-end exam will be held in February, the dates will be announced soon. Further, the students who applied to appear in the term-end exam, June (held in September) but could not appear in any or all the courses will automatically be permitted to appear in the term-end exam, December (to be held in February 2021).

Meanwhile, the varsity has promoted the intermediate/ semester students of the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes of the June batch. The students of UG and PG programmes, who do not want to be promoted can appear for term-end exam in February, the varsity mentioned.

In the open and distance Learning (ODL) mode, the students of intermediate year/semesters are admitted into the next year/ semesters through re-registration even without appearing for the exam.

