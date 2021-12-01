scorecardresearch
IGNOU extends application deadline for UG, PG admission July 2021

Earlier, the university had extended the deadline till November 30. The application deadline has been extended many times this year.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
December 1, 2021 2:03:04 pm
ignou admissionsThe interested candidates can apply through the online admission portal for ODL programmes — ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. (file)

The IGNOU has extended the last date of fresh admission for the July 2021 session for ODL and online for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes except semester-based programmes. The candidates can now apply till December 7. The interested candidates can apply through the online admission portal for ODL programmes — ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Read |CET for UG, PG courses in central universities to be held through NTA from next session: UGC

The fresh applicant is required to create a new registration and submit all the details and choose the programme he/she wants to pursue. The university offers programmes in various disciplines at master’s degrees, bachelor’s degrees, PG diploma and diploma, PG certificate and certificate programmes, and appreciation/awareness levels.

From the current session of 2021-22, the university has launched many interesting courses for students as well as professionals. From Jyotish to cultural studies and learning Urdu to Sanskrit sambhashan, the courses introduced this year touch the stones of diversity and creativity.

 

