scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 17, 2022
Must Read

IGNOU extends re-registration deadline for January 2022 session

JAM 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on February 13, 2022. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website - jam.iitr.ac.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
January 17, 2022 11:19:50 am
IGNOU, IGNOU student innovation awardsThe students can submit their re-registration form for the next year/semester through onlinerr.ignou.ac.in. File.

The India Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date of re-registration for the January 2022 session. The last date of re-registration for the January 2022 session has been extended to January 31, 2022 by the university. The students can submit their re-registration form for the next year/semester through onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

This is the fourth time that the varsity is extending the last date of online registration.  Candidates can re-register for admission to different undergraduate, postgraduate degree programmes, postgraduate certificate (PG certificate), postgraduate diploma (PGD), certificate and diploma programmes

Read |IGNOU launches online MA programme in journalism and mass communication

Meanwhile, has postponed the IGNOU Term-end examination (TEE) December 2021. Candidates will be intimated with the revised dates, 15 days prior to the commencement of the examination through the official website of the university- ignou.ac.in. The decision was taken considering a surge in Omicron cases countrywide that has also led to weekend curfew in multiple states. 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 17: Latest News

Advertisement