IGNOU extends re-registration deadline for January 2022 session

The India Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date of re-registration for the January 2022 session. The last date of re-registration for the January 2022 session has been extended to January 31, 2022 by the university. The students can submit their re-registration form for the next year/semester through onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

The last date of Re-Registration for the January 2022 Session has been extended till 31stJanuary 2022. https://t.co/riYt3W99Hi — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) January 16, 2022

This is the fourth time that the varsity is extending the last date of online registration. Candidates can re-register for admission to different undergraduate, postgraduate degree programmes, postgraduate certificate (PG certificate), postgraduate diploma (PGD), certificate and diploma programmes

Read | IGNOU launches online MA programme in journalism and mass communication

Meanwhile, has postponed the IGNOU Term-end examination (TEE) December 2021. Candidates will be intimated with the revised dates, 15 days prior to the commencement of the examination through the official website of the university- ignou.ac.in. The decision was taken considering a surge in Omicron cases countrywide that has also led to weekend curfew in multiple states.