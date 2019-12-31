IGNOU extends application deadline for January 2020 admissions

IGNOU admission 2020: Apply at ignou.ac.in (Representational) IGNOU admission 2020: Apply at ignou.ac.in (Representational)

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the application deadline for admissions 2020. Interested candidates can apply through the website- ignou.ac.in till January 20 now. The revised deadline is applicable for bachelor’s, PG diploma, diploma, PG certificate, and certificate programmes.

For any queries, candidates can contact the student service centre at ssc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29572513, and 29572514, as well as the student registration division at registrarsrd@ignou.ac.in, 011-29571301, 29571528 Or any of the regional centres/study centres of the University.

Read| List of programmes offered by IGNOU

IGNOU admissions January 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – http://www.ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘Online admissions open for January 2020 session’

Step 3: You will be directed to a new web page.

Step 4: Register yourself or login using your registered username and password.

Step 5: Fill the application form and click on submit.

Step 6: Take a print out of the application form for future reference.

From this academic year onwards, IGNOU has also launched a new academic programme called MA (Journalism & Mass Communication), in Open and Distance Learning mode. The minimum duration of the course is two years and the maximum duration is five years. There is no age limit for the course.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd