IGNOU extends application deadline for fresh UG, PG admissions for July 2021 session

Admissions for the certificate/diploma and PG Diploma programmes are already closed. The details of the programmes on offer can be accessed at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/index.php/site/programmes. Earlier, the university had extended the deadline till November 22.

The application deadline has been extended many times this year. The candidates should note that the last date extension does not apply to the certificate, diploma/postgraduate diploma of the university as the admission to these programmes are already closed.

The fresh applicant is required to create a new registration and submit all the details and choose the programme he/she wants to pursue. The university offers programmes in various disciplines at master’s degrees, bachelor’s degrees, PG diploma and diploma, PG certificate and certificate programmes, and appreciation/awareness levels.