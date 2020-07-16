IGNOU extends application, assignment submission deadline again

Submit forms, assignment at ignou.ac.in (Representational image) Submit forms, assignment at ignou.ac.in (Representational image)

Once again, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the application form and assignment submission deadline. This time the deadline is July 31. IGNOU has been further extending its deadline since June 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Those who have not yet submitted their assignments or application forms can do so at ignou.ac.in.

In the wake of the coronavirus, the varsity is not accepting the assignments or application forms in offline mode, however, learners can scan and send their assignments to the varsity. This year, IGNOU is also ensuring provisional admissions for the candidates as the result declarations have been delayed for many colleges and school boards.

To submit their assignments online, candidates have to follow the following steps –

Step 1: Visit ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘online project upload’ link under ‘alert’

Step 3: A New page will open

Step 4: Click on ‘click here to upload project’

Step 5: Read instructions, click the checkbox

Step 6: Upload documents, submit

Along with other colleges and universites, IGNOU too has taken a digital leap. HRD minister had this year launched online courses being offered by IGNOU. The new offerings by IGNOU in the digital space include MA in Hindi, MA in Gandhi and Peace Studies, BA in Tourism Studies, certificate course in Arabic, a certificate in Information Technology, a certificate programme in Library and Information Science.

