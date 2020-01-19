IGNOU extends admission last date for January session, check details

IGNOU admission 2020: The online window to apply will be open till January 31, 2020 IGNOU admission 2020: The online window to apply will be open till January 31, 2020

IGNOU admission 2020: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date of admission for the January 2020 session. Interested candidates can apply through the website- ignou.ac.in. The online window to apply will be open till January 31, 2020.

The first time applicants are advised to click the available programme tab on the homepage of the online admission system and select the desired programme and carefully read the details of programme including eligibility criteria, fee details, duration, etc.

Programmes offered

Master’s degrees

Online Mode: Master of Computer Applications (MCA); Master of Science(Food Nutrition); MA (Rural Development); Master of Science (Counselling and Family Therapy); Master of Tourism and Travel Management (MTTM); MA (English); MA (Hindi); Master of Social Work (MSW); Master of Social Work (Counseling); MA (Philosophy); MA (Economics); MA (History); MA (Political Science); MA (Public Administration); MA (Sociology); MA (Gandhi & Peace Studies); MA (Psychology); Master of Library and Information Science (MLIS); MA (Anthropology); MA (Development Studies); MA( Adult Education); MA (Gender & Development Studies); MA(Women and Gender Studies); MA (Distance Education); Master of Commerce (M.Com); MA (Translation Studies)

Offline mode: MA (Education); M.Com (F&T); M.Com (BP&CG); and M.Com (MA&FS) in collaboration with the Institute of Chartered Accountants Of India, Institute of Company Secretaries of India and Institute of Cost Accountants of India

Bachelor’s degrees

Online mode: Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA); Bachelor of Social Work (BSW); Bachelor of Library & Information Science (BLIS); Bachelor of Arts (BA); Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com); Bachelor of Science (B.Sc)

Offline mode: B.Com (A&F); B.Com(CA&A) and B.Com (F&CA) in collaboration with the Institute of Chartered Accountants Of India, Institute of Company Secretaries of India and Institute of Cost Accountants of India : BBA (Retailing).

The scheme of fee exemption to the SC/ST students would also be effective in January 2020 admission cycle for all academic programmes at Certificate level (advanced, under-graduate and post graduate; all academic programmes at Diploma level (advanced, under-graduate and post graduate) which are not part of undergraduate and master levels academic programme; Bachelor Preparatory Programmes (BPP); freshly registered in BDP (B.A.,B.Com,B.Sc.); freshly registered in BSW;BTS;BLIS and BCA.

