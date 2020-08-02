IGNOU extends last date to submit admission forms for July session

IGNOU admission 2020: The last date for admission, re-registration for all programmes has been extended till August 16. File IGNOU admission 2020: The last date for admission, re-registration for all programmes has been extended till August 16. File

IGNOU admission 2020: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date of submission of online and offline fresh admission of all Masters/ Bachelor/ Diplomas programmes of the July session. The last date for admission, re-registration for all programmes has been extended till August 16.

The candidates who wanted to apply can do so through the website- ignou.samarth.edu.in. Earlier, the last date to submit the application form, assignment was July 31.

Programmes offered

Master’s degrees

MA (Philosophy); MA (Gandhi & Peace Studies); MA (Development Studies); MA (Anthropology); MA (Gender & Development Studies); Master of Social Work (MSW); Master of Social Work(Counseling); MA (Distance Education); MA (Economics); MA (English); MA (Hindi); MA (History); MA (Political Science); MA (Psychology); MA (Public Administration); MA (Rural Development); MA (Sociology); Master of Tourism and Travel Management(MTTM); Master of Commerce (MCom); Master of Computer Applications (MCA); Master of Library and Information Science (MLIS); MSc (Dietetics and Food Services Management); MA (Translation Studies); MSc (Counselling and Family Therapy); MA (Adult Education); MA (Women’s and Gender Studies).

Bachelor’s degrees

Bachelor of Science (BSc); Bachelor of Arts (BA); BA (Tourism Studies); Bachelor of Commerce (BCom); Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA); Bachelor of Library & Information Science (BLIS); and Bachelor of Social Work (BSW).

PG Diplomas

PG Diploma in Library Automation and Networking; Analytical Chemistry; Audio Programme Production; Criminal Justice; Disaster Management; Educational Management & Administration; Educational Technology; Environment and Sustainable Development; Folklore & Culture Studies; Gandhi & Peace Studies; Higher Education; Information Security; Intellectual Property Rights; International Business Operation; Journalism & Mass Communication; Pharmaceutical Sales Management; Pre-Primary Education; Rural Development; School Leadership and Management; Translation; Urban Planning & Development; Applied Statistics; Social Work (Counselling), Sustainability Science; Counselling & Family Therapy; Adult Education; Food Safety and Quality Management; Plantation Management; Book Publishing; Women’s & Gender Studies; Mental Health; Human Resource Management, Financial Management; Operations Management; Marketing Management; Financial Markets Practice, Diploma in Aquaculture; BPO Finance & Accounting; Creative Writing in English; Early Childhood Care and Education; HIV and Family Education; Nutrition & Health Education; Panchayat Level Administration & Development; Para-legal Practice; Tourism Studies; Urdu; Women Empowerment & Development; Value Added Products from Fruits and Vegetables; Dairy Technology; Meat Technology; Production of Value Added Products from Cereals, Pulses and Oilseeds; Fish Products Technology; Watershed Management; Retailing; Event Management.

The applicants are advised to click the available programme tab on the homepage of the online admission system and select the desired programme and carefully read the details of programme including eligibility criteria, fee details, duration, etc.

