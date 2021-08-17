scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Must Read

IGNOU extends admission deadline, re-registration dates for July 2021 session 

Candidates applying for online programmes can register through IGNOU online portal iop.ignouonline.ac.in or through the Samarth portal.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
August 17, 2021 7:25:01 pm
ignou, ignou admissionsThe last date to apply or re-register for the July session is also extended till August 31, 2021. File.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the fresh admissions deadline for the July session. The last date to apply or re-register for the July session is also extended till August 31, 2021. Candidates may apply for ODL programmes at the IGNOU online admission portal ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Candidates applying for online programmes can register through IGNOU online portal iop.ignouonline.ac.in or through the Samarth portal.

Read |IGNOU invites entries for Student Innovation Award-2021

Fresh applicants are required to create a new registration, submit all the details and choose the programme they want to pursue. All applicants are advised to read the instructions mentioned carefully before submitting the application form.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The university offers more than 200 diplomas, certificates, undergraduate, postgraduate, postgraduate diplomas, postgraduate certificates, and appreciation/ awareness courses across various disciplines.

The last date of re-registration for the July 2021 session has also been extended till August 16. Re-registration is the process of registering for the next year/ semester of a particular programme. This is only applicable to students who are currently enrolled in undergraduate/ postgraduate/ semester-based programmes at the university for a period of two or three years.

Meanwhile, IGNOU  further extended the last date for submitting assignments, project reports, dissertation, field work journal, internship, etc. for term-end examinations (TEE) June 2021. The students can submit online exam forms for TEE till August 31

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 17: Latest News

Advertisement