IGNOU extends admission deadline, re-registration dates for July 2021 session 

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the fresh admissions deadline for the July session. The last date to apply or re-register for the July session is also extended till August 31, 2021. Candidates may apply for ODL programmes at the IGNOU online admission portal ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Candidates applying for online programmes can register through IGNOU online portal iop.ignouonline.ac.in or through the Samarth portal.

Fresh applicants are required to create a new registration, submit all the details and choose the programme they want to pursue. All applicants are advised to read the instructions mentioned carefully before submitting the application form.

The university offers more than 200 diplomas, certificates, undergraduate, postgraduate, postgraduate diplomas, postgraduate certificates, and appreciation/ awareness courses across various disciplines.

The last date of re-registration for the July 2021 session has also been extended till August 16. Re-registration is the process of registering for the next year/ semester of a particular programme. This is only applicable to students who are currently enrolled in undergraduate/ postgraduate/ semester-based programmes at the university for a period of two or three years.

Meanwhile, IGNOU further extended the last date for submitting assignments, project reports, dissertation, field work journal, internship, etc. for term-end examinations (TEE) June 2021. The students can submit online exam forms for TEE till August 31