scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Advertisement

IGNOU extends admission deadline for January 2023 session

Candidates can apply for IGNOU January 2023 session from the official website of IGNOU — ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in and ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

IGNOU registration date extendedThe last date of admissions for all the programmes both for Online & ODL modes and re-registration for the January 2023 session has been extended till February 28. (Representative image)
Listen to this article
IGNOU extends admission deadline for January 2023 session
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today extended the admission deadline for the January 2023 session for both online and ODL mode till February 28. Candidates can apply from the official website of IGNOU — ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in and ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

Read |IGNOU launches BA in Gender Studies programme; check how to apply

The last date of admissions for all the programmes both for Online and ODL modes and re-registration for the January 2023 session was earlier February 20, which has now been extended to the end of this month.

IGNOU Admissions 2023: Steps to register

Step 1: Visit the official website — ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in and ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

Step 2: Fill in your credentials like username and password.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Byju’s working hard to achieve group-level profitability in a few months,...
Byju’s working hard to achieve group-level profitability in a few months,...
Remittances for overseas studies fall 42% in first 9 months of FY23
Remittances for overseas studies fall 42% in first 9 months of FY23

Step 3: Complete the form by uploading the required documents.

Step 4: Pay the registration fee.

Step 5: Download the application form and payment receipt for future reference.

The learners can submit their re-registration form for the next year/semester through website the link — onlinerr.ignou.ac.in . fThis portal will stay open for both Indian and international students of the university.

The online programmes on offer can be applied through the link: https://ignouiop.samarth.edu.in/.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-02-2023 at 13:22 IST
Next Story

Why women should never ignore soreness, stinging, and burning sensation in the vulva

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close