IGNOU extends admission deadline for January 2023 session

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today extended the admission deadline for the January 2023 session for both online and ODL mode till February 28. Candidates can apply from the official website of IGNOU — ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in and ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

The last date of admissions for all the programmes both for Online and ODL modes and re-registration for the January 2023 session was earlier February 20, which has now been extended to the end of this month.

IGNOU Admissions 2023: Steps to register

Step 1: Visit the official website — ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in and ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

Step 2: Fill in your credentials like username and password.

Step 3: Complete the form by uploading the required documents.

Step 4: Pay the registration fee.

Step 5: Download the application form and payment receipt for future reference.

The learners can submit their re-registration form for the next year/semester through website the link — onlinerr.ignou.ac.in . fThis portal will stay open for both Indian and international students of the university.

The online programmes on offer can be applied through the link: https://ignouiop.samarth.edu.in/.