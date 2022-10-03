IGNOU extends admission deadline for PG, UG courses both online and ODL

The Indira Gandhi National Open University today extended the admission deadline for postgraduate and undergraduate programmes for both online and ODL (Open and Distance Learning) mode for the July 2022 session till October 10. The admission portal for ODL programme is ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The online programmes on offer can be applied through the link, ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

However, the deadline has not been extended for the certificate and semester-based programme.

IGNOU Online and ODL programme: How to register

Step 1: Go to the official website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in or ignouiop.samarth.edu.in

Step 2: Click on new registration

Step 3: Enter your details and submit

Step 4: Download the application form for future reference

IGNOU, on October 2, extended the assignment submission date for IGNOU TEE December 2022. The new schedule for assignment submission of the term-end examination is uploaded on the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.