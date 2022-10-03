scorecardresearch
IGNOU extends admission deadline for PG, UG courses both online and ODL

The admission portal for ODL programme- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The online programmes on offer can be applied through the link, ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

IGNOU admissions 2022: The deadline has not been extended for certificate and semester-based programme.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University today extended the admission deadline for postgraduate and undergraduate programmes for both online and ODL (Open and Distance Learning) mode for the July 2022 session till October 10. The admission portal for ODL programme is ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The online programmes on offer can be applied through the link, ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

However, the deadline has not been extended for the certificate and semester-based programme.

IGNOU Online and ODL programme: How to register

Step 1: Go to the official website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in or ignouiop.samarth.edu.in

Step 2: Click on new registration

Step 3: Enter your details and submit

Step 4: Download the application form for future reference

IGNOU, on October 2, extended the assignment submission date for IGNOU TEE December 2022. The new schedule for assignment submission of the term-end examination is uploaded on the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

According to the new schedule, candidates now have time till October 31 to submit their assignments. To check the announcements, candidates have to first visit the official IGNOU website and then click on the notice link present under the ‘news and announcements’ header on the home page.

