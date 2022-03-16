IGNOU extends admission deadline for PG and UG programmes; check details

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for fresh admission for PG and UG programme — both for online and ODL mode — and re-registration for the January 2022 session. However, candidates should note that this extension will not be applicable for semester-based and merit-based programmes.

Read | Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Last date of Fresh Admission for PG and UG Prog. for Online and ODL mode (except certificate, semester and merit based Prog.) and Reregistration for Jan-22 Session extended till 25th March Fresh admission https://t.co/yFkO0MvOly RR link https://t.co/iqHkbdktJd@OfficialIGNOU — IGNOU RC Varanasi (@IGNOUVaranasi) March 16, 2022

As per the official notification issued by IGNOU, the new deadline for re-registration and fresh admission is March 25, 2022.

How to register

Step 1: Go to the official IGNOU website — ignouiop.samarth.edu.in, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, onlinerr.ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on new registration for fresh admission, and if you already have an account, then sign in with your registered credentials.

Step 3: Fill in all the required personal details and education qualifications.

Step 4: Upload the requested documents and pay the application fees.

Step 5: After checking all details properly, click on submit.

Step 6: Save the form for future reference.

Interested candidates can apply for ODL programmes on ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The Online Programmes on offer can be applied through ignouiop.samarth.edu.in and candidates can submit their re-registration form for the next year/semester through onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

Candidates are advised to read and check all the given instructions carefully before registering and submitting the admission application.

The last date for registration, re-registration for January 2022 session was earlier scheduled to be March 5, which was then extended till March 15, 2022. Now, the university has announced that candidates have time till March 25, 2022.