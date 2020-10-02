IGNOU extends admission, assignment submission deadline

Candidates can submit applications at ignou.ac.in (Representational image/Pixabay)

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the application deadline for admission for July 2020 session till October 15. Further, the varsity also extended the assignment submission deadline for June-December 2020 term-end examination. Candidates who have not applied or submitted applications so far can do so at the official website, ignou.ac.in.

The last date for the submission of assignments for June 2020 term-end-examination has extended up to October 10 while the submission of TEE December 2020 exam can be done till October 31. Assignments will be accepted via both online and offline exams.

Admissions at several universities across India have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

IGNOU has recently declared the results for June term-end exams at ignou.ac.in. The grade cards for for BCA/ MCA/ MP/ MPB/ BDP/ BA/ B.COM/ B.Sc./ ASSO, other programmes have also been released.

IGNOU has also invited applications for Student Innovation Award-2020. The last date to submit the applications for the awards is October 20. The interested students of IGNOU can submit the details of their innovations in the prescribed format to the Director, NCIDE, IGNOU, through e-mail at ncide@ignou.ac.in.

