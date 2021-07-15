scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 15, 2021
IGNOU extends admission and re-registration date for July 2021 session

Candidates may apply/re-register on the IGNOU online admission portal at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
July 15, 2021 5:40:57 pm
The last date to apply or re-register for the July session is now July 31, 2021.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for fresh admissions and re-registrations for the July session. The last date to apply or re-register for the July session is now July 31 2021. Candidates may apply for ODL programmes at the IGNOU online admission portal ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Fresh applicants are required to create a new registration, submit all the details and choose the programme they want to pursue. All applicants are advised to read the instructions mentioned carefully before submitting the application form.

Read | All new courses to be offered by IGNOU from academic year 2021-22

Re-registration is the process of registering for the next year/ semester of a particular programme. This is only applicable to students who are currently enrolled in undergraduate/ postgraduate/ semester-based programmes at the university for a period of two or three years.

The university offers more than 200 diplomas, certificates, undergraduate, postgraduate, postgraduate diplomas, postgraduate certificates, and appreciation/ awareness courses across various disciplines.

IGNOU recently launched new undergraduate, postgraduate and certificate courses which include BA (Performing Arts) Hindustani Music (Honors), MA Drawing and Painting (MADP), MA (Jyotish), and a certificate course in Sanksrit. Candidates may find more details about these programmes and various others offered by the university at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/index.php/site/programmes.

The varsity recently announced the term-end examination schedule for UG, PG, and diploma courses. The TEE 2021 will commence on August 3 and will end on September 9.

