Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

IGNOU Entrance Exam 2023: Admit card released, check how to download

IGNOU Entrance Exam 2023: The IGNOU entrance exam admit card has been released at the official website of IGNOU — ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU entrance exam 2023: admit card released, check here (Representing Image - Express Group)
IGNOU Entrance Exam 2023: Admit card released, check how to download
IGNOU Entrance Exam 2023: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the admit card for the entrance exam for bachelor of education (BEd), bachelor of science nursing (BScN), and doctor of philosophy (PhD). candidates appearing for the exam can download their admit card from the official website of IGNOU — ignou.ac.in.

The entrance exam will be held on January 8, 2023. The candidates are requested to download the admit card before appearing for the entrance test exam.

IGNOU entrance exam 2023: How to download the admit card?

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU — ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Downloading Hall Ticket of Entrance Examination of BED/PHD/BSCNPB” link.

Step 3: Select the concerned programme, and it will be redirected to the login page.

Step 4: Log in using the login ID and password.

Step 5: Download the admit card and save it for future use.

Candidates should make sure that all details given on the admit card are correct, and there are no spelling mistakes or factual errors.

The university also extended the IGNOU re-registration deadline till January 15, 2023. Candidates can fill out their IGNOU re-registration form on the official website – ignou.samarth.edu.in.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 16:02 IST
