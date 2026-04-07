‘IGNOU no longer distance, but closest learning system’: Vice President at 39th convocation as 3.24 lakh graduate

The Indira Gandhi National Open University on Tuesday held its 39th convocation ceremony in New Delhi, where more than 3.24 lakh learners were awarded degrees across programmes. The ceremony was presided over by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan as chief guest, while Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi, Taranjit Singh Sandhu attended as the guest of honour.

Degrees were conferred simultaneously across regional centres nationwide, making it one of the largest convocations conducted by the university. The Vice President and other dignitaries also awarded PhD degrees and gold medals to meritorious students. Events were held at multiple centres, with participation from academic officials, faculty members, and students.