‘IGNOU no longer distance, but closest learning system’: Vice President at 39th convocation as 3.24 lakh graduate

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The Indira Gandhi National Open University on Tuesday held its 39th convocation ceremony in New Delhi, where more than 3.24 lakh learners were awarded degrees across programmes. The ceremony was presided over by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan as chief guest, while Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi, Taranjit Singh Sandhu attended as the guest of honour.
Degrees were conferred simultaneously across regional centres nationwide, making it one of the largest convocations conducted by the university. The Vice President and other dignitaries also awarded PhD degrees and gold medals to meritorious students. Events were held at multiple centres, with participation from academic officials, faculty members, and students.
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Alongside the convocation, the university launched several initiatives aimed at strengthening its digital and alumni outreach. Seventeen Swayam Prabha studios were inaugurated across different regional centres to expand the production of educational content.
These studios are expected to support the broadcast of curriculum-based programmes, especially for learners in remote areas.
The Vice President also launched the IGNOU Profile 2026 and an alumni portal. The platform is designed to connect the university’s large alumni base, estimated at over 5.3 million, and enable networking and continued engagement between graduates and the institution.
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Addressing the gathering, the Vice President highlighted the role of the university in expanding access to education. He said, “IGNOU as an institution played a profound role in educating, socially uplifting and contributing to the nation’s progress.” He added that the university has evolved over time, stating that “IGNOU is no more a ‘Distance Learning System’, rather it has become a ‘Closest Learning System’.”
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The convocation marked the completion of academic programmes for lakhs of students enrolled in distance and open learning courses offered by the university across the country.