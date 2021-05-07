IGNOU defers TEE June 2021 exams due to rise in COVID cases

Candidates of all courses can submit their assignments on or before May 31. File photo.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Thursday decided to defer the IGNOU term-end examinations (TEE) June 2021 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. Candidates will be able to access the fresh exam schedule on IGNOU official website at ignou.ac.in. The new exam schedule will be released at least 21 days before the commencement of the exams.

“Consequent upon the outburst and infectious growth of the second wave of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown in various parts of the country, the TEE June 2021, tentatively scheduled to be held from June 15 have been postponed until further notification,” read the official announcement.

The fresh schedule of the examinations will be displayed on both headquarter’s websites and regional websites 21 days in advance. Accordingly, the online link for submission of the examination form will be opened.

Further, the last date for offline/online submission of assignments, project reports, internship, fieldwork journal and dissertation has also been extended till May 31. The decision will be applicable to students of all courses.

The official notification of IGNOU stated, “The last date for submission of Assignment for the term-end examination, June 2021, both online and offline (physical) submission, has been extended up to May 31, 2021.”