IGNOU PhD 2021 entrance examination results declared: Check how to download

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the results for PhD 2021 entrance examination that was held on

February 24, 2022 in 30 cities across the country in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The results are now available on the official IGNOU website — ignou.nta.ac.in.

Candidates will be able to check their results through application number and password or through their application number and date of birth.

IGNOU PhD 2021 entrance examination result: How to download scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website — ignou.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘IGNOU Ph.D. – 2021-22 score card’

Step 3: A new page will open up. Login either through application number and password or through application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Check your scorecard and make sure all details are correct.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

The provisional answer key for the IGNOU PhD entrance exam was released on March 7 and candidates were given time till 9 pm of March 9 to raise objections. A processing fee of Rs 200 per question was to be paid for raising a challenge.

Meanwhile, IGNOU has also announced that the university will be admitting students to the Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing programme, for the batch commencing from January 2022, through an entrance test which will take place on May 8, 2022 in different centres across the country.