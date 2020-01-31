IGNOU December term-end TEE results declared, check direct link

IGNOU December TEE results 2019 are available at the website- ignou.ac.in IGNOU December TEE results 2019 are available at the website- ignou.ac.in

IGNOU December exam TEE results 2019: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has declared the results of the examinations conducted in December 2019. The candidates who appeared in the exam can check their result through the official website, ignou.ac.in. The written examinations were conducted from December 1 to 31, 2019.

The candidates are advised to download the results by entering their name/date of birth and report to the examination centre. In case candidates are unable to download the results, they can contact their respective regional centre.

IGNOU December exam results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number or name/ date of birth

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference

Meanwhile, IGNOU has started the application process for MBA and BEd courses. The entrance exam will be held by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The application process began today – January 31 at the official websites nta.ac.in and ntaignou.nic.in. The application link will remain active till February 29. The result will be declared by NTA on May 10.

