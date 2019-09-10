IGNOU December term-end online exam form released: Know how to apply

IGNOU December term-end online exam form 2019: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released an online application form for the term-end examination (TEE) December 2019 at its official website, ignou.ac.in.

Candidates can submit the form till October 5 without any late fee. A late fee of Rs 500 will be applicable till October 20 while a fee of Rs 1,000 will be applicable till October 31. If candidates wish to fill the form after that they can still do so by paying Rs 1000, however, they will have to hand over the copy along with demand draft to the regional office.

IGNOU December term-end online exam form 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘online exam form for TEE December 2019’ link under ‘alerts’

Step 3: Read instructions, click the checkbox and the ‘proceed to fill online exam form’ button

Step 4: Fill details, click on submit

Step 5: Fill form, make payment

IGNOU December term-end online exam form 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay an online fee of Rs 150 as examination fee per course.

IGNOU will upload the hall ticket on the university website 10 days before the commencement of the term-end examinations. In case you are eligible to appear in courses in December-2019 but the course is not available in the option, please write to registrarsrd@ignou.ac.in or contact at 011-29571301.

In case of any other query pertaining to the exam, form candidates can connect with authorities at 011-29572209 or email at termendexam@ignou.ac.in.