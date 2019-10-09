IGNOU December term-end exams TEE 2019 form submission deadline extended

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date to submit the online exam form for the December 2019 exams. Now, candidates can submit their term end exam (TEE) forms till October 20, however, for the ‘post basic BSc nursing’ programmes, the applications will be closing on October 10.

For the rest of the courses, students can submit forms till October 20 without any late fee charges at exam.ignou.ac.in. Meanwhile, the entrance exam for BSc nursing will be held on November 9 and dates of rest of the exams are yet to be announced. Earlier the deadline was October 5 which was extended to October 10 and now till October 20.

Now, candidates will have to pay fee of Rs 500 from October 21 to October 31 and Rs 1,000 from November 1 to November 5. Earlier, the extended deadline was October 31.

IGNOU December term-end online exam form 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘online exam form for TEE December 2019’ link under ‘alerts’

Step 3: Read instructions, click the checkbox and then ‘proceed to fill online exam form’ button

Step 4: Fill details, click on submit

Step 5: Fill the form, make payment

IGNOU December term-end online exam form 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay an online fee of Rs 150 as examination fee per course.