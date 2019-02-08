IGNOU December term-end exam results: Know date and time

IGNOU December exam results: The Indira Gandhi National Open University will declare the results of December term-end examinations (TEE) in the middle week of February. The varsity earlier declared the results for the candidates who had applied for earlier results.

Advertising

“The results have been only announced for those who had applied for earlier results. The link is there for only those students. The rest will be announced around mid-Feb only,” replied IGNOU PRO in an query by indianexpress.com.

IGNOU December exam results: Check date and time

The results of IGNOU December examinations will be released by Friday, February 15, according to the official. The examinations were conducted from December 1 to 31, 2018.

IGNOU December exam results 2018: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number or name/ date of birth

Step 4: Results will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates are advised to download the results by entering their name/date of birth and report to the examination centre. In case candidates are unable to download the results, they can contact the regional centre.

Advertising

For further details, candidates can check the official website of IGNOU, ignou.ac.in.