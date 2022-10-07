IGNOU December TEE 2022: Date sheet released; exams to begin from December 2

IGNOU December TEE 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today released the date sheet for IGNOU TEE December 2022 exams. Candidates who are to appear for the term end examination can check the full schedule at the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

According to the official schedule, the IGNOU term end exams will commence from December 2 and conclude on January 5, 2023. However, candidates should remember that this is a tentative date sheet and dates can change due to unforeseen circumstances.

This year, the IGNOU 2022 TEE for December will be held in two sessions — the morning session will be held between 10 am to 1 pm and evening session will be scheduled between 2 pm and 5 pm.

According to the official notification uploaded on the IGNOU website, the portal for online submission of the exam for December 2022 term-end examination will be opened in due course. IGNOU had recently announced that the last date for online application of TEE December 2022 exam is October 31. Candidates have to submit Rs 200 as the application fee, and the late fees is Rs 1100.

In addition to this, candidates now have time till October 31 to submit their assignments. “With the approval of the Competent Authority, the last date for submission of assignments (both in hard copy and soft copy) for Term-end-Examination, December-2022 has been further extended upto 31st October, 2022,” the official IGNOU notice stated.

While the university will try to accommodate all city preference choices, the varsity has clarified that it has the right to shift the students from one exam centre to another exam centre due to Covid-19 Protocols or any other unavoidable reason.