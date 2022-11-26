IGNOU December TEE 2022 Admit card released; how to download

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Friday released the hall tickets for Term End Examination (TEE) 2022. Candidates can download the hall ticket from the official website – ignou.ac.in

IGNOU December TEE 2022 exam will be held from December 2, 2022 to January 9, 2023. The exam will be conducted in two shifts – morning session from 10 am to 1 pm and evening session from 2 pm to 5 pm.

IGNOU December TEE 2022 Admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Step 3: On the new page, enter registration number and password

Step 4: Download and take a prinout of the admit card

“Students may note that there can be a possibility of last minute change of examination Centre due to unavoidable circumstances. In such a condition, the University will take appropriate remedial measures. The affected students are advised to be in touch with their respective Regional Center,” read IGNOU’s official notification.