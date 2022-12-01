IGNOU December TEE 2022: 6 lakh students to appear for term-end exam from tomorrow

IGNOU December TEE 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will tomorrow begin the Term End Examination (TEE) 2022. The hall tickets for TEE 2022 are now available for download at the official website — ignou.ac.in.

According to the official schedule, the term end exams will begin tomorrow, i.e. December 2 and conclude on December 9.

To download the admit cards, candidates have to first visit the official website — ignou.ac.in — and then click on the admit card link available on the home page. Candidates will have to key in their registration number and password to get their hall tickets.

Candidates should remember to carry a valid photo identity card issued by the university or government during the examination. Mobile phones and any other electronic gadgets are not permitted inside the examination halls.

This year, the December term end exams will be conducted in 834 examination centres, including 18 overseas centres and 85 centres in jails for jail inmates. The open university is expecting 628029 candidates to appear for the exams this year.

IGNOU has instructed all exam centres to allow students to appear in examinations even if the students do not possess the hall ticket, but their names exist in the list of examinees/ attendance sheets for these centres.