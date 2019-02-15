IGNOU December result date and time confirmed

IGNOU December exam results: After announcing the December term-end examinations (TEE) results for the candidates who had applied for early results, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is expected to declare the results for the rest of the students on the official website, ignou.ac.in.

Advertising

As per the IGNOU officials, the result is ready and will be uploaded either by today evening or by tomorrow morning. “After getting the nod of the concerned official, we will release the result today. If it is not published today, it will be out latest by tomorrow,” an IGNOU official told indianexpress.com.

IGNOU December exam results 2018: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage. Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: A new windown will open. Enter registration number, roll number or name/ date of birth

Step 4: The results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a print out for further reference.

Advertising

Meanwhile, the varsity has released the result for the entrance exam for admission to B.Ed courses on its official website, ignou.ac.in. The exam was held in December 2019. Selected candidates will be eligible to enrol for the B.Ed programme 2019.