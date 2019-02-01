IGNOU December exam results to be released soon: Know date and time

IGNOU December exam results 2018: The Indira Gandhi National Open University will declare the results of December 2018 examinations by next week. Speaking to indianexpress.com, an official said, “The results of IGNOU December examinations will be released by February 10, 2019. The candidates can check the results through the official website, ignou.ac.in.”

The examinations was conducted from December 1 to 31, 2018.

IGNOU December exam results 2018: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number or name/ date of birth

Step 4: Results will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates are advised to download the results by entering their name/date of birth and report to the examination centre. In case candidates are unable to download the results, they can contact the regional centre.

For further details, IGNOU website (ignou.ac.in) may be seen.