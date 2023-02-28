IGNOU December 2022 TEE result declared; how to check

IGNOU TEE December 2022 result: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Monday released the results for Term End December 2022 Exam. Candidates can check their result at the official website – teremednresult.ignou.ac.in

IGNOU conducted the December TEE 2022 exams from December 2, 2022 to January 9, 2023.

IGNOU December 2022 TEE result; how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result tab

Step 3: Click on December TEE 2022 result link

Step 4: Enter required information

Step 5: Click on submit to view your scorecard

Meanwhile, the varsity has also opened the revaluation window for students who wish to get their answer booklets reevaluated.

As per the guidelines, “The request for re-evaluation by the student must be made within one month of declaration of his/her result. After re-evaluation, the better of the two scores of original marks/grade and marks/grade after reevaluation will be considered.”