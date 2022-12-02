IGNOU December 2022 TEE: Last date for assignment submission extended to December 15

IGNOU December 2022 TEE: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today extended the deadline for submission of assignments for December, 2022 TEE for both ODL and online programmes to December 15. Candidates can check the notification on the official IGNOU twitter handle or on the official website — ignou.ac.in.

The official notification stated, “With the approval of competent authority the last date for submission of Assignments (both in hard copy and soft copy), Project Reports, Field Work Journal (Practicum), Dissertation and Internship Report and DECE Project Reports for December, 2022 TEE for both ODL and Online Programmes has been further extended upto December 15.”

Extension of the last date for submission of Assignments, Project Reports, Field Work Journal (Practicum), Dissertation and Internship Report and DECE Project Reports for December, 2022 TEE for both ODL and Online Programmes pic.twitter.com/rte3RVQx1b — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) December 2, 2022

The date was earlier extended to November 30. Prior to that the last date for submission was October 31.

The December 2022 term end exam began today with over six lakh students appearing for it. The December TEE 2022 exams are being conducted in 834 centres, including 18 overseas centres and 85 centres in jails for inmates.

IGNOU instructed all exam centres to allow students to appear for the exams if their names exist in the list of examinees/attendance sheets for the centres whether they have admit cards or not.