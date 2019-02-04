Toggle Menu
IGNOU December 2018 result declared, check updates

IGNOU December result: Candidates can check result at ignou.ac.in. The exams were conducted From December 1 to 31, 2018.

IGNOU result: Know how to check result. (File Photo)

IGNOU result: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has declared the result for the term-end exams held in December 2018 on its official website, ignou.ac.in. The result was expected to be released on February 10 but IGNOU has declared the same early.

The examinations were conducted from December 1 to 31, 2018. Earlier, talking to indianexpress.com, an official has informed that the results of IGNOU December examinations will be released before February 10, 2019. The candidates can check the results through the official website, ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU December term end result: Candidates can check result at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU December 2018 result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘result’

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: On the new page, click ‘term-end’ in the sidebar

Step 5: Click on ‘early December 2018 result’

Step 6: Log-in using your enrolment number

Step 7: Result will appear

