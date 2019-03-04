IGNOU D.El.Ed admit card updates: Tripura region can download now

IGNOU D.El.Ed admit card: The Indira Gandhi National Open University has released hall tickets for D.El.Ed term-end exam. The hall tickets released are only for Tripura region and rest will follow. Candidates can download their admit card from the website, ignou.ac.in.

The untrained permanent teachers having passed class 12 with at least 50 per cent marks and teaching class 1 to class 8 in recognised schools can apply for Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) at IGNOU

IGNOU D.El.Ed admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the main website, ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘hall ticket for DELED Term End..’ under the ‘alerts’ section

Step 3: Enter the registration number and password

Step 4: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download admit card and take print out for future reference. Candidates are given six years’ time to clear the two-year diploma.