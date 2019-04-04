Pune: At IGNOU convocation, 1,500 certificates given out

(Written by Rashi Bhattacharyya)

The Indira Gandhi National Open University’s (IGNOU) Pune Regional Centre on Wednesday conducted its 32nd convocation ceremony, immediately after the live telecast of the Delhi headquarters’ event which was presided over by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Shilpa Ashish Bhoskar from Abeda Inamdar Senior College, Ajbani Latika Ajitkumar from IGNOU’s Azam Campus in Pune and Mangaonkar Mahesh Uday from Nashik’s KTHM College topped their respective programmes and received gold medals.

The Pune Regional Centre conducted its ceremony simultaneously with 52 other regional centres. Honourable Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth, Prof K P Vishwanath and RC Pune’s regional director Dr Kalpana Gupte awarded 190 students for completion of their programmes. Around 1,500 certificates were given out.

The Prof Grover Cash Award for differently-abled students was given to Mukesh Upadhyayaa for scoring well in the BCom programme.

Gupte congratulated the students and talked about the region’s upcoming permanent centre. She said, “Pune Municipal Corporation has allotted land to IGNOU and we are hopeful to get results in the coming year.”

Vishwanath also addressed the students and wished them luck for their future endeavours.