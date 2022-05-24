IGNOU Commences re-registration for July 2022 session

IGNOU has commenced the July 2022 Re-registration cycle. The last date of re-registration for the July 2022 Session is June 30, 2022. Students can log in through the Samarth Portal gnou.samarth.edu.in to re-register.

Candidates will need to register on the portal and click on “New Registration’ button to proceed. If a candidate has already registered on the portal, they may use their username and password to log in.

For re-registration, candidates should choose courses and go through the Programme Guide for details of the courses on offer.

“ If online payment does not get updated, do not make the second payment immediately. Wait for a day, check the payment status and then decide. If you make payment two times for the same application, one of the payments shall be refunded,” the official document reads.