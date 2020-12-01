IGNOU commences re-registration for January session online

IGNOU admissions 2020: Application process begins December 1. Representational image/ file

IGNOU admissions 2020: The Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU has commenced the online re-registration process for the January session. The application process has started on December 1, and the candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website- ignou.samarth.edu.in. “For the convenience of the learners, the old link for re-registration -onlinerr.ignou.ac.in has been mapped with the above link. The learners are advised to read the instructions available on the portal carefully before submitting,” IGNOU mentioned.

According to IGNOU, the re-registration process is applicable only to students enrolled in undergraduate/ postgraduate / semester-based programmes of two-three year duration. The candidates can register for the next year/ semester of the programme irrespective of whether they have appeared in the term-end exam of the previous semester, as per the institute.

IGNOU January admissions 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on admission

Step 3: Register using credential

Step 4: Fill form, make payment

Once the admission form is submitted online, the students can track the progress of their admission. A message is sent on the mobile number and email ID registered with the system once admission is confirmed.

The re-registration for MP, MPB and MCA will be opened soon. The candidates can visit the website- ignou.ac.in for further details.

