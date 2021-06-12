IGNOU commences admissions for distance, online courses for July 2021 session 

The last date to apply for all the programmes is July 15. File.

Indira Gandhi National Open University IGNOU) has commenced the July 2021 admission cycle for programmes offered through open and distance mode (ODL) and programmes offered via the online mode. The interested candidates can apply through online admission portal for ODL programmes: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The last date to apply for all the programmes is July 15.

The fresh applicant is required to create new registration and submit all the details and choose the programme he/she wants to pursue. The applicant should read the instructions carefully while submitting the application.

Read | IGNOU launches online degree management system for students



The university offers more than 200 programmes in various disciplines, the programmes include masters degree, bachelors degree, PG diploma and diploma, PG certificate and certificate programmes as well as appreciation/awareness level programmes. Candidates who want to apply for the online programmes can apply through the link: iop.ignouonline.ac.in.

IGNOU offers 16 online programmes which include masters and bachelors apart from diploma and certificate programmes. The online mode uses a four quadrant approach where a teacher is able to mentor each learner and includes videos and associated reading material per credit making it rich and easy to comprehend. The learner is also provided 24×7 online support during the learning process.

Meanwhile, later several complaints from students across the country over a fake WhatsApp message which created confusion about submission deadlines of assignments for term-end examinations (TEE), authorities at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) officially announced an extension in deadline for project and assignment submissions till June 15.